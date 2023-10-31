Harare textiles company loses US$85000 in botched cotton lint deal

A local textiles company, Sandton Textiles was duped of US$85 000 by a private company Shawashagri in a cotton lint selling deal.

Shawashagri Private Limited was charged together with its director Lilian Nyamasoka (41) who was granted US$500 bail by magistrate Munashe Chibanda.

The complainant is represented by Omega Mugwagwa.

Allegations are that on May 17, this year the complainant was contacted by Nyamasoka and advised that she had 100 tonnes of cotton lint in Checheche, Chipinge which was up for sale.

lt is alleged that on the same date, complainant went to Checheche, Chipinge where he was directed to Agricultural Value Chain/ Parrogate Checheche by Nyamasoka where he inspected the cotton lint of the accused.

The complainant inspected the cotton lint, got interested and notified Nyamasoka.

Sandton Textiles agreed with Nyamasoka to purchase 60 tonnes of cotton lint at US$1.45/kg to make a total purchase price of US$87 000-00.

They further verbally agreed that complainant was going to pay first before collection and the cotton lint will be delivered within two days from the date of payment with complainant providing transport for the cotton lint.

lt is alleged that on May 24, complainant in the company of Kudakwashe Yassin Kutyauripo went to accused’s workplace at number 49 Van Praagh Avenue Milton Park, Harare where they met Nyamasoka and Tonderai Dhana Njenda and Sarudzai Juliet Njenda who is still at large where they entered into a written agreement between Shawashagri, Nyamasoka, Tonderai Dhana Njenda who duly signed the agreement representing the seller.

On that same date, complainant made a cash deposit of US$ 30 000-00 and was issued with a receipt as acknowledgement of funds in the name of Shawashagri Pvt Ltd.

On 29 May 2023 and 31 May 2023, Kutyauripo went to accused persons workplace where she made a payment of US$13 500-00 and US$40 000-00 respectively on behalf of the complainant and was issued with receipts in the name of Shawashagri.

lt is alleged that on 2 June 2023, the complainant’s truck driver went to Checheche, Chipinge to collect the cotton lint but failed to collect the cotton lint as there was no release instructions from Ecobank Zimbabwe authorising release of the cotton lint.

The complainant made several efforts with accused persons to deliver the cotton lint who gave excuses, false promises and they failed to deliver the cotton lint prompting him to make a report to police.

Acknowledgement of receipt of funds and contract entered between accused and complainant will be produced in Court as Exhibit.

As a result of the accused’s action, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$83 500 and nothing was recovered.