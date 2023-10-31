Top South African lawyer dumps DJ Euphonik after he pursues third wife

DJ Euphonik’s second wife, a qualified lawyer, heading a legal unit of a top firm in Joburg, South Africa, has said she broke up with the musician when she found out that he wanted to add yet another woman (third) to his harem.

The details of the wheel-spinner’s dramatic love life were revealed in court affidavit the lawyer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, filed as part of their battle for the custody of their two children.

The woman said she had met Euphonik around 2014 and had decided to pursue a romantic relationship with him after he told her that he had broken up with his first wife, with whom he already had a child.

“In the first six months of our relationship, I was confronted at his/our house by a woman (name withheld), who purported to be his girlfriend. He denied involvement with her and arranged for her to be escorted out,” she said.

The mysterious woman, it turned out, was his first wife, which placed the lawyer in an awkward situation, as she was already pregnant with the DJ’s child. He would then proceed to pay lobola for her.

The first wife however, would not let go of her man so easily.

“When she telephoned me at home and spoke direct to Themba, in my presence, he aggressively and repeatedly denied this,” she said in the affidavit.

Eventually, Euphonik convinced the lawyer that a polygamous marriage was the most viable solution to their drama. At that time, he had got his first wife pregnant again.

“When I confronted Themba, he denied it was his child. Soon, however, it became evident to me that Themba still had a relationship with (name withheld) and I broke up with him.

“Themba continued to pursue me and assured me there was a future for us. He then proposed the solution of a polygamous marriage for the sake of the children, and asked me to take him back on my terms and conditions, to establish a combined family,” she said in the affidavit.

The lawyer said she had decided to settle for a polygamous marriage because she did not want to raise her children as a single parent.

“I still loved him, and I did see his point about the children, especially because I now had two children [with him] and did not want to raise them as a single mother. So, I agreed to try again.

“At some stage around this time, I found out that she (name withheld) was pregnant with her third child, which Themba contended to not know about,” reads the affidavit.

However, the top lawyer decided to call it quits after discovering that the well-travelled DJ was on the verge of marrying a third woman.

This after she received a call from a journalist asking for comment about Euphonik taking another woman as his third wife. She had then left his property and moved into her own home.

“Themba had on previous occasion indicated he would be the one to leave the house if he cheated again but he left for only two days before he returned, contending that it is his house,” she said.