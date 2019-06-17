We’re still in it: Maruwa

By Fiona Ruzha

Black Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwa bemoaned failure to utilise chances in their match against ZPC Kariba which ended in a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Chipembere went into the game with a high degree of optimism following an impressive run which saw them posting good results.

The army-side are vying for the championship this season and ZPC Kariba played one of their best games to deny the fired up team maximum points.

However, Maruwa said he was delighted with the result and they will keep on their title hopes very high.

“We had an opportunity to win the match in the first half but unfortunately we failed to utilise the chances that came our away but that is normal in the game of football.

“Nonetheless, the good thing is that we managed to collect a point and we are still in it and I remain optimistic of winning the title,” said Maruwa.

He added:

“Everyone was motivated to play ZPC because they are a strong team and they have been playing well so I feel the point was good for the team.

“But we would love to improve in the next fixtures.” H-Metro