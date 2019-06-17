Hwange’s winless streak continues

By Blessing Malinganiza

Yesterday marked the sixth consecutive game for Hwange without a win after a 0-0 game with Mushowani at Rufaro.

The Chipangano Boys finally savaged a point from Mushowani Stars after they had gone up to five games losing.

On the other hand Mushowani were coming from two consecutive games without a win.

Hwange’s goalkeeper’s coach Edmore Sibanda welcomed the point away from home.

“Our game plan was to do counter attacks, it worked but it was unfortunate that we missed a lot of chances.

“We are content with the point, a point away from home is a bonus for us considering that we are coming from five games without a win.

“We tried all we could to win this game but we couldn’t just score. We are not really satisfied but from the defeats we were coming from, a point is okay,” he said.

Hwange had maintained an unbeaten run in their first five games if the season.

Sibanda reckons that the season is still on, insisting that they have time to go back to winning ways.

“The season is still fresh so there is no need to panic.

“Everyone is playing well, it’s unfortunate that only points counts at the end of the day.

“And I think we will look for other players at season break,” he said.

Mushowani’s Coach Warren Mapanga said a few words but says he was delighted with the point gained.

“We are happy with the draw since we are coming from two defeats.

“We had chances but we couldn’t utilize those chances. The two week break we got will give us ample time to work on ourselves.

“And we will use that break to our advantage and we might probably come back strong,” he said. H-Metro