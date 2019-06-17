Wadyajena to testify in fraud case

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Gokwe Nembudziya Member of Parliament and businessman, Justice Mayor Wadyajena is set to appear in court over a botched deal involving a car.

Wadyajena gave the car to his campaign manager as a gift.

The trial failed to start on Friday as the magistrate Yeukai Chigodora was not available and it is now set for July 4.

Wadyajena is a witness and will testify in the matter.

It is alleged that the Nissan Navara he gave to his campaign manager Mathew Mtimbiri as a token of appreciation was sold to one Kudakwashe Taruberekera without Mtimbiri’s knowledge.

The State led by Talkmore Muganhiri alleged that Mtimbiri made a report against one Lawrence Muvuni to the effect that he had stolen his Nissan Navara and sold it to Taruberekera.

According to the Central Vehicle Registration records, the registered owner of the vehicle was Mayor Logistics Pvt Ltd owned by Wadyajena.

It is alleged that Tarubereka was advised that he was in possession of an exhibit as the person who had sold him the vehicle had done so without the consent of the owner.

Mavuni was allegedly given the vehicle on hiring terms before he sold it benefiting from the proceeds thereof.

When the police officers made checks with Taruberekera to return the vehicle, he sent his lawyer with some documents proving that the car was indeed his as it was registered under his name.

After further verification with CVR it was discovered that the ownership of the car had been changed into Taruberekera’s name.

A warrant of seizure was applied and all the documents used the change of ownership were seized.

The documents showed that Taruberekera had entered into an agreement with Wadyajena’s company which had in fact sold him the said vehicle. H-Metro