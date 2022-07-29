Fired Rhinos coach Maruwa ‘dispels use of juju’ in coaching career

Recently sacked Black Rhinos head coach Herbert Maruwa has dismissed reports of suspected ‘use of juju’ in his coaching career insisting he grinds out results through “hard work and intensive training”.

The youthful gaffer was fired by the army side on Wednesday after the club indicated in a statement that he was relieved of his duties due to “unbecoming behaviour at matches”.

“Black Rhinos Football Club takes this opportunity to inform you on the latest developments within our esteemed institution. The executive committee guided by the Black Rhinos Football Club’s Constitution Article 10 (c), unanimously agreed to terminate the service of Mr Herbert Maruwa as the Head Coach.

“The decision was informed by the following reasons; unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large,” reads part of the club’s statement.

“Cases in point includes the club’s matches against Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC, Ngezi Platinum Stars and recently Triangle.

“This was also in contravention of the Premier Soccer League’s regulations. Failure to respect and accept advise and support from other technical department members thereby negatively affecting unity with the club,” further read the statement.

“Disregard of authority by failing to attend meetings called for, showing disobedience to the Executive Committee, for reasons best known to him,” the statement ended.

However, reports suggest Maruwa was shown the exit door following his belief in the supernatural powers leading to a clash with the club’s executive committee.

Nonetheless, the gaffer has refuted the narrative linking him with using juju to win football matches for Chauya Chipembere.

“First l would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to show my talent. I wish the team all the best in their future endeavours. I am a coach who believes the team must train and work hard to get results.

“People will say a lot of things but those that know me and have worked with me know the truth. I have never used and I don’t know anything about the use of juju,” said Maruwa as quoted by blogger Mako Gold on his Facebook page.

From the 22 games Maruwa was in charge of at Rhinos, he managed seven wins, five defeats and ten draws.

The departed gaffer is set to be replaced by Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa who was elevated from assistant coach to the helm of the team.

Meanwhile, another Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Tenax FC also gave matching orders to their gaffer Shadreck Mugurasawe.

Mugurasawe was also sacked due to some disputes at the Correctional Services side becoming the third coach to be fired by a PSL club in the space of four days.