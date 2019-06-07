Couple nabbed over cabbie’s murder

By Walter Mswazie

A Harare couple has been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old Masvingo pirate taxi driver who was attacked following accusations that he was making advances towards his client’s girlfriend, police confirmed yesterday.

Josiah Rimai of Majange suburb was found lying unconscious in a bushy area between Rujeko suburb and Masvingo Teachers’ College by police on Tuesday.

He died upon admission to Masvingo General Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Rimai was attacked on Monday at around 5PM.

“As the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), we confirm the arrest of a couple, Innocent Malunga (37) and Caroline Banda (23) both of Harare in connection with the murder of a pirate taxi driver in Masvingo.

“The suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the couple allegedly hired Rimai from Masvingo Polytechnic to a lodge in town and the taxi driver was in the company of his friend.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the couple then asked to be taken to Victoria Range Night Club for a braai.

When they reached the nightclub, Malunga asked Rimai’s friend to remain behind while they returned to the lodge but promised to come back.

Asst Comm Nyathi said while in the room at the lodge, Malunga allegedly accused Rimai of making advances towards his girlfriend and a dispute ensued.

An enraged Malunga assaulted Rimai all over the body until he bled profusely from the mouth and nose.

Rimai’s screams attracted some workers at the lodge who went to the room to investigate but Malunga indicated that he was taking his victim away from the lodge to resolve their dispute.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the couple allegedly dumped Rimai, who was unconscious, in a bushy area between Rujeko C and Masvingo Teachers’ College.

Malunga allegedly took the victim’s money and car.

Rimai was later found lying unconscious and was rushed to Masvingo General Hospital where he died upon admission.

The couple was arrested on Wednesday by Beatrice police manning a roadblock while driving the deceased’s car on their way back to Harare. The Chronicle