Latest on ZETDC boss sexual abuse storm

By John Murwira in Chinhoyi

A ZETDC human resources regional manager’s application for discharge on sexual harassment charges has been dismissed by Chinhoyi Magistrate.

Christopher Mundembe’s bid through his lawyer CT Matarutse hit a brick wall after Chinhoyi Magistrate Christine Nyandoro threw out the application for discharge as there was no reason for the complainant to fabricate issues.

The case was remanded to May 14.

Mundembe is facing charges of indecent assault as defined in section 67(1)(a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9;3 after allegedly sexually harassing a student on attachment.

He stands accused of fondling the student’s breast and buttocks as well as sending nude pictures to the victim. In his defence Mundembe said when he called the girl to his office he wanted to tell her not to continue peddling falsehoods that the two were in love.

Patson Chirambwi prosecuted.

Mundembe rose to infamy after his romantic photographs with Tsakani Chauke, who completed her attachment with the power company in January this year, leaked after his mobile phone was stolen.

“My mobile phone was stolen last week and I am still to find out who exactly leaked the photographs and all my contacts received the photos,” said Mundembe at the time.

“I replaced my line and upon switching it on I received several calls concerning the photographs,” he said.

Chauke said she was shocked by the leaking of the photographs saying she last spoke to Mundembe a ‘long time ago’.

“I am not aware how the photographs leaked,” said Chauke.

“I never asked him if he was together with his wife. Also, we last communicated long back and I was not aware that he was still holding on to the photographs,” said Chauke. H Metro