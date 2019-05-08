Ice King composes song for Gems

By Edwin Nhukarume

Rapper Ice King – real name Farai Mukundidza – has composed a song for the Gems, national netball team titled Zimbabwe Gems.

Ice King, 24, said he was inspired to sing the song after the Gems qualified for the 15th edition of the World Cup to be staged in Liverpool, England at the Echo Arena.

He also said the song is meant to motivate the Gems and to let them know that they have the support of the whole nation.

“This song serves a purpose to inspire our national netball team as they participate in the World Cup in England.

“They made this country proud by qualifying for that prestigious tournament and they deserve more than just a song.

“This song, however, is to let them know we are appreciating what the girl child is contributing to our sport as a nation and we are fully supporting them,” said Ice King.

Ice King said he felt the need to sing for the women’s netball team since it is rare for musicians in Zimbabwe to dedicate a song for the girl child.

“I have noticed that most artiste in our country focus on singing for men’s national teams.

“For example, the men’s senior soccer team has more than one popular songs dedicated to them but they have never qualified for a World Cup.

“We need to show the same respect and appreciation to women who are doing well for the nation,” said the rapper.

The song was recorded at Mula Nation Studio located in the Central Business District.

Ice King has recorded some singles since he started his professional music career two years ago.

He is set to release his debut album in August titled Chomudziva. H Metro