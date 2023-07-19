Zimbabwe netball team ready for 2023 World Cup in South Africa

The Zimbabwe senior netball team are now prepared for the 2023 World Cup tournament set to run from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nicknamed the Gems, Zimbabwe’s senior netball team is scheduled to leave for Cape Town on Thursday.

They received US$72 000 sponsorship that will also cater for allowances from Nedbank Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sponsorship deal at the team’s send off luncheon organised by Nedbank Zimbabwe in Harare, the company’s Acting Head of Marketing, Public Relations and Client Services Latifa Kassim outlined:

“As part of our corporate social investment thrust, we have been intentional about contributing towards sport in our country.

“We have played an active role in rugby, athletics, golf and this year we embarked on this exciting journey with the Zimbabwe Netball Association and the Premier Netball League.

“Our commitment to netball is a reflection of our passion to empower women in our society as key pillars within our society.”

Added Kassim: “It is also our endeavour to create opportunities for our communities to thrive in their area of talent and to raise our national pride when presented with the opportunity to represent the country.

“We have fulfilled our commitment by paying for the full kit, accommodation at Cresta in South Africa, air travel for our Gems and ZINA officials, gym subscription, travel insurance and participation fee and US$500 allowances for each participant which we will be providing today for meals — lunch and dinner in Cape Town and for their personal incidentals.”

Represented by the Deputy Director of Sport and Recreation in the Ministry Ignatius Vambe, Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry weighed in with her support towards the Gems.

“As a Ministry and as a country we are very proud of what the girls have done for the country, for again qualifying and participating in this year’s edition of the World Cup. As government we will continue to support the Gems.”

This is the second successive time the Gems are participating at the global showpiece that will see 16 teams competing for honours.

Zimbabwe are in Pool A along with Fiji, Australia and Tonga.

Their first game is against Australia on 28 July 2023 then Fiji on 29 July and lastly play Tonga on the 30th.