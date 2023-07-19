Londie London shows off new beau at Mayweather dinner in South Africa

Only a few months after social media claims that she was down and out after her ex-fiancé, Hlubi Nkosi, repossessed some of the trinkets he had gifted her, former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London is back in the spotlight again after she flaunted her new man at Floyd Mayweather’s star-studded black-tie event over the weekend.

Londie claimed that she had broken things off with Hlubi, with whom he was in an on-and-off relationship since 2018, after he started to change, offering little of the support she had grown accustomed to in their relationship.

However, it was alleged by some reports that London had moved out of her Hillcrest home with her fiancé after he allegedly impregnated another woman. There were soon allegations that after leaving Nkosi, she was spotted driving a Tazz.

With all those relationship woes seemingly in the past, Londie’s new man recently spoilt her with a new white BMW X5 which is in her name.

The reality TV star and her beau stepped into the Sandton Convention Centre in style, dressed in all black for an event that was hosted to raise funds for South African youth in boxing through Mayweather’s Youth Empowerment Programme.

Amidst a flutter of social media excitement at her posts with her new man, London apologised for flooding her follower’s timelines.

“Kahle kahle it was date night guys 🙈😅 sorry for flooding your timeline ziningi izithombe 😩🙈😅❤️❤️” she captioned one of her Instagram posts.