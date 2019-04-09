ZESA boss ‘romantic’ photos leak

By Arron Nyamayaro

A ZESA Human Resources regional manager’s romantic photographs with his female subordinate are circulating on social media.

Christopher Mundembe told H-Metro that his romantic photographs with Tsakani Chauke, who completed her attachment with the power company in January this year, leaked after his mobile phone was stolen last week.

“My mobile phone was stolen last week and I am still to find out who exactly leaked the photographs and all my contacts received the photos,” said Mundembe.

“I replaced my line and upon switching it on I received several calls concerning the photographs,” he said.

Chauke said she was shocked by the leaking of the photographs saying she last spoke to Mundembe a ‘long time ago’.

“I am not aware how the photographs leaked,” said Chauke.

“I never asked him if he was together with his wife. Also, we last communicated long back and I was not aware that he was still holding on to the photographs,” said Chauke. H Metro