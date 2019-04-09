ZETDC boss in sexual abuse scandal

By John Murwira in Chinhoyi

A ZETDC Regional manager has appeared in court facing sexual harassment charges.

Christopher Tendekayi Mundembe appeared before Chinhoyi regional magistrate Nyandoro Christine facing charges of indecent assault as defined in section 67(1)(a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9;3.

He is expected back in court on April 15 for allegedly abusing a student on attachment.

It is in the state case that on March 8, 2019 at around lunch time Mundembe invited a student on attachment to his office over the phone and upon arrival Mundembe then asked the girl to hug him and she refused.

Mundembe then allegedly stood and fondled the girl’s breasts and buttocks once. The girl then left and told a human resources clerk with whom she also shares office.

Mutaurwa then forwarded the matter to an official responsible for handling gender issues at the company.

When complainant discovered that the case was not being addressed she reported the matter to the police leading to arrest of Mundembe. Chirambwi Patson prosecuted.

Mundembe is also in the news after romantic photographs of him with his female subordinate, Tsakani Chauke, began circulating on social media.

He claimed that his romantic photographs with Tsakani Chauke, who completed her attachment with the power company in January this year, leaked after his mobile phone was stolen last week.

“My mobile phone was stolen last week and I am still to find out who exactly leaked the photographs and all my contacts received the photos,” said Mundembe.

“I replaced my line and upon switching it on I received several calls concerning the photographs,” he said. H Metro