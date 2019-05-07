I’m still appreciated in UK – Magacha

By Taonga Nyemba

Sabastian Magacha reckons he still commands a huge following in the United Kingdom despite losing his footing back home.

The 35-year-old said he was shown genuine love by his fans abroad where he performed at the annual Summer Gospel Festival in England.

Magacha performed alongside Michael Mahendere and Zimpraise.

Speaking to H-Metro from the UK where is still on vacation, Magacha said he was humbled by the following he commands there.

“I think I did well, DJ Alfred said he was shocked by my electrifying performance.

“The turnout was great, this show was one of the most attended gospel shows in UK,” said Magacha.

“The crowd sang along to all songs I performed so it is hard to say a few but 1+1, Satani Imbavha, Munerudo!!

“It was very much humbling having a crowd sing word for word to your songs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magacha said he is working on a number of new projects due for release before year-end.

“We are working on many projects and I will be revealing the projects as soon as we are ready.

“All I can say now is the Sabastian Magacha brand is evolving and everything is centred around my fans and supporters,” added Magacha whose career stalled after his marital problems.

Magacha divorced his wife and the court process affected him even though it appears he is now strong again. H-Metro