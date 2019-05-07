Madinda: I feel for my boys

By Blessing Malinganiza

Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu says he feels for his boys as their winless streak continues.

Bosso drew 0-0 with Hwange and they have gone up to six games without a win. They are now on four points.

“It’s a game of football, there are things that cannot be explained, where all aspects of football are applied and the thing that matters most is putting the ball in the net.

“I don’t know how to explain it but that’s what I can give to Highlanders. The type of football that has been played and scoring is an individual skill, it’s not something that you try in training, it’s an individual skill.”

“If the team can create as much as from the first to the last whistle, those kind of chances when we don’t come up with anything then it’s beyond my explanation.

“I feel for my boys, they wanted it more than anybody else. They pressed the opponent from the first whistle and they walked away with nothing, I really feel for them.

“But all is not lost probably it’s the opening of the best things to come.

Hwange coach Nation Dube says he was happy with the point gained.

“I can’t say we were second fiddle because if we were they should’ve come up with a result but because we were playing our game.

“We said just had to close and on the right time, we hit them on the counter. They failed to break us so I think it was okay on our game plan though we missed some chances and they also missed some,” he said.

Andrew Mbeba fell Dingani Maphosa inside the box and Gilbert Zulu took the penalty which was saved by goalkeeper of the year Ariel Sibanda.

Dube says that the missed penalty did not affect his boys.

“I think it was an entertaining game. A point is something but I always say we play every game to win but I think the point will mean something to us because a point added on whatever we had.

“So I can’t complain. They really felt the impact of the missed penalty for two minutes but after that they came back and tried to do whatever they had to.

“So I can’t say that penalty miss really affected them because that’s something that comes in the game. You have a penalty, you miss or score, but the game has to go on,” he said. H-Metro