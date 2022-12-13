Zimbabwean teachers can now apply for jobs in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) has created a new facility that allows Zimbabwean teachers to apply for jobs overseas.

According to a memo by the UK government, from 1 February 2023, teachers who qualified in Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe will also be able to apply to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) for QTS (qualified teacher status) in the UK.

QTS is an international teaching qualification designed for UK and non-UK citizens living outside the UK. iQTS means you can gain qualified teacher status (QTS) while working overseas.

From 1 February 2023, teachers who qualified in the following 9 countries will also be able to apply to TRA for QTS:

“Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe”.

“This change is part of the launch of a new service, apply for QTS in England. From 1 February 2023, the way we award QTS will change.

“Teachers from all eligible countries will have to show they meet a consistent set of criteria for the award of QTS. Over time, this route will be opened to qualified teachers from every country outside the UK,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, there are 4 routes to qualified teacher status for teachers and trainees outside the UK: apply for QTS through the Teaching Regulation Agency, apply for assessment only QTS, apply for teacher training in England, apply to train for international qualified teacher status (iQTS)

One’s eligibility for each route will depend on: where you qualified, whether you already have teaching experience and your personal circumstances.

More information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-qualified-teacher-status-qts-if-you-teach-outside-the-uk/routes-to-qualified-teacher-status-qts-for-teachers-and-those-with-teaching-experience-outside-the-uk