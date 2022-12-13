Clive Malunga rebukes ‘blasphemous’ Mnangagwa for abusing churches

Legendary musician and Zanu-PF member Clive Malunga is becoming one of the few veterans of the liberation struggle who continue to stand up, fearlessly against the alleged gross maladministration and incompetence of the ruling party.

The award winning musician who rose to prominence in the New Millennium with hits such as ‘Rudhiya’ and ‘Nesango’, has been writing several articles reprimanding Zanu-PF and its leaders for failing to advance and protect the gains for the liberation struggle.

In his latest article titled “Abuse of the church of Jesus Christ”, published on clivemalunga.co.zw, Malunga blasted Mnangagwa for “abusing the church” by partnering with holy gatherings to advance his political interests.

Zanu-PF has, even during the time of late former President Robert Mugabe, been using church gatherings especially the Apostolic sects for political campaigns.

Malunga believes that this behaviour is wrong and it shows disrespect of the church of God.

He asked: “Where are our leaders getting the guts to use the church of Jesus Christ as a platform for political expediency?

“The Second Republic has failed to learn lessons from all those who tried this trick but failed dismally. Former South African President Comrade Jacob Zuma tried to use the church and fell from grace. His downfall was a total disgrace.

“The late former President of Zimbabwe Comrade Robert Mugabe, his wife and many of his close allies suffered much humiliation when he was removed from office. His political downfall was not brought about by Lacoste or any schemers but he was chastised by God for abusing the church.”

Malunga added that Mugabe who was ousted from power by Mnangagwa through a military coup in November 2017, was punished for disrespecting God by turning the church into a launch-pad for political rallies.

“Robert Mugabe, who was a larger than life character, died a painful death; he ate himself from inside until he couldn’t breathe. In the last days of his rule, the church had become his new playing ground. In Shona, we say “aiva ava kuita chiramu naJehovah”.

“As happens to all who desecrate God’s holy things, Robert Mugabe was ousted from power and he got so stressed that he stopped caring about anything including how he dressed and life itself. It seemed like a repeat of the Biblical stories of Nebuchadnezzar and his successor Belshazzar.

“In the end Mugabe died a miserable death, lonely like an ordinary person. He had become a nobody in the eyes of the majority of Zimbabweans and the world at large. He was a dictator who ruled Zimbabwe like his personal farm, Gushungo Estate.

“It was well with him as long as he stayed out of holy territory but once he entered the church he started playing with fire. In the end he got burnt,” he said.

The singer further stated that he learnt “nothing” from Mugabe who ruled the country for 37 years characterised by corruption, maladministration and human rights violations.

“I learned nothing from Robert Mugabe except his overbearing power over the population which instilled fear in the people. Robert Mugabe was one human being who wanted to carry himself with aplomb at whatever occasion.

“An eloquent speaker and a bright thinker, his main handicap was his self-centeredness. His excessive selfishness bred arrogance and cruelty and many wouldn’t be surprised if his current abode is hell.

“If there are no good advisors for our current President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, he is bound to repeat the same mistake done by President Robert Mugabe. A church is a holy gathering of believers in Christ and those who want to repent.

“I am perplexed when Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa is deciding to work closely with controversial religious leaders like Walter Magaya, Emmanuel Makandiwa, Passion Java and some Apostolic sects. Is anyone advising the President about these con-men who are fleecing money from all people seeking spiritual assistance?

“The Presidency is being contaminated by fellowship with these false prophets. By attending their church services, the President becomes an accomplice in whatever harm these false prophets are causing to the church of Christ. It is an unpardonable sin for these “fake men of God” to use the word of God to deceive innocent Christians who fall prey to their dirty divination tricks.

“Where are you getting the courage to stand at the pulpit and talk about ZANU (PF) Mr. President? Do you have any idea what you are doing to yourself and to your family? This is the lowest point our country has reached. Enjoy all your riches but I beg you to stay away from the church.

“Fair-minded people must stand up against all those who are tarnishing the place of worship. God will not be quiet for long when human beings are manipulating the church for personal gain or political convenience. God will ultimately intervene and the church will always triumph over evil,” he said.