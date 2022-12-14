US govt adds Mnangagwa son and Tagwirei allies on sanctions list

The United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has released a new list of sanctions targeting people that work with tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Emmerson Junior.

America’s position on Zimbabwe has, for the past two decades, been clear that it would not support individuals and entities contributing to the suffering of Zimbabwe.

Tagwirei and his company Sakunda Holdings have already been sanctioned by both the United Kingdom (UK) and US for aiding the Zanu-PF regime in undermining democracy.

The latest list released on Monday comprises Tagwirei’s wife Sandra, his front at Fossil Contracting Obey Chimuka and Fossil itself.

“The following individuals have been added to OFAC’s SDN List:

CHIMUKA, Obey, 25 Northolt Bluffhill, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 15 Jan 1975; POB Makoni, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport EN899508 (Zimbabwe) expires 15 Mar 2026; National ID No. 58158115R42 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [Zimbabwe] (Linked To: Tagwirei, Kudakwashe Regimond; Linked To: Fossil Agro; Linked To: Fossil Contracting),” read part of the memo.

The Joe Biden government also sanctioned some top officials at Sakunda and the President’s son.

“Magwizi, Nqobile, Unwinsdale Dr., Corner Luna Road, Plot 134, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 22 Jan 1979; POB Gokwe, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport FN557746 (Zimbabwe) expires 19 Feb 2028; National ID No. 6310449T26 (Zimbabwe); Project Coordinator Sakunda Holdings (individual) [Zimbabwe] (Linked To: Sakunda Holdings).

“Mnangagwa, JR., Emmerson Dambudzo, 41 Dacomb Drive, Chisipite, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 20 Dec 1984; POB Harare, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Male; Passport AD005865 (Zimbabwe) expires 25 Feb 2023; National ID No. 632149596A67 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [ZIMBABWE] (Linked To: Mnangagwa , Emmerson Dambudzo).

“Mpunga, Sandra, 4 Luna Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Nov 1971; POB Mutasa, Zimbabwe; nationality Zimbabwe; citizen Zimbabwe; Gender Female; Passport DN056388 (Zimbabwe) expires 16 Oct 2022; National ID No. 63846615T50 (Zimbabwe) (individual) [Zimbabwe] (Linked To: Tagwirei, Kudakwashe Regimond),” read the statement.

The following entities have been added to OFAC’s SDN List:

“Fossil AGRO (a.k.a. FOSSIL AGRO (PRIVATE) LIMITED), 42 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe; 521 Access Road, Msasa Industrial Area, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://fossilagro.com/; Organization Type: Post-harvest crop activities [Zimbabwe].

“Fossil Contracting, 5 Loreley Crescent, Harare, Zimbabwe; 5 Loreley Close, Beverly, Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe; Website https://www.fossilcontracting.org/; Organization Established Date 01 Jan 2010; Organization Type: Construction of other civil engineering projects; Business Number 200114146 (Zimbabwe); Registration Number 5268/2011 (Zimbabwe) [Zimbabwe].”

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono argues that these sanctions are “useless” because they affect the ordinary citizens and do not harm Zanu-PF.

“……. These sanctions are useless because they affect ordinary people, not the targeted individuals,” he said.

“Sanctions have only benefited Zanu-PF to tighten its grip on power and loot more public funds using these sanctions as a cover.

“They have helped African leaders to abscond their responsibilities to Zimbabwe. America must accept that sanctions are useless.”

“As I said above, @gofundme is refusing to release the donated money bcoz it says there are sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“These students could have died if I didn’t use my personal money, that is how sanctions affect ordinary Zimbabweans.

“They are a cover for Zanu-PF, they don’t work,” Chin’ono added.