‘He burnt children’s clothes’

By Kudzaishe Chikuturudzi

A Harare woman hauled her ex-husband to court for forcefully entering her premises and burning the children’s clothes.

Muchaneta Mhunga dragged Martin Makombe to the Harare Civil Court citing physical and verbal abuse.

“Martin is still the father of my children but I don’t want him to visit my house.

“He has been coming to insult me calling me a prostitute.

“When I told him I was taking him to court, he came to my house and burnt all my children’s clothes and this pushed me to apply for a protection order.”

Martin was opposed to the issue of Muchaneta being granted the protection order.

“When I came back from work, she had already moved out with all the goods.

“When I visit her premises I would be visiting my children and I have never insulted her even when I see her with her boyfriend.

“I am actually the victim because she has been telling her boyfriend to come and harass me at my work place.”

He added:

“She also came to my house and took some of my new goods.”

Presiding magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted the protection order. H-Metro