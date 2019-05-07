Man in trouble over hashish

By Kelly Tafi

A city man was dragged to court accused of possessing hashish – a dangerous drug.

Phillip Kunaka, 34, appeared before Harare magistrate court accused of possessing hashish.

Allegations are that on May 4 this year, detectives from Drugs and Narcotics who were deployed in Mbare received information that there was a woman who was dealing with hashish.

They went a searched her house where they found one sachet of hashish.

The woman was interviewed and she revealed that she bought the hashish from Kunaka.

The detectives managed to convince the woman to tell Kunaka that she wanted to buy more hashish.

The woman then complied and called Kunaka who promised to be there in two hours.

Around 9pm Kunaka arrived in Mbare where the detectives were waiting for him.

Upon his arrival they approached him and identified themselves as police officers.

The detectives searched Kunaka and seized 12 bars of Hashish which was in a black satchel.

Kunaka was then arrested and taken to the police station.

The suspected hashish has a street value of $480. H-Metro