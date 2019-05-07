Antipas hails Augusto

By Blessing Malinganiza

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas is impressed with striker Clive Augusto.

Augusto signed for the Gamecocks this year from Ngezi Platinum and was on target in their 2-0 triumph over Manica Diamonds. He has been described as a good asset for the team by the gaffer.

Augusto is now on five goals.

Another new signee Bret Amidu was also on target.

“With Clive so far so good, we just hope he can continue and he is an asset to us. He is a goal scorer and it’s good to have a player like that around,” he said.

Chicken Inn had a comeback from their two defeats against Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum which affected their hopes for the title.

“First of all, it was a bitter pill to swallow; those defeats that we had were very painful. Because you think about the chances we missed but we are smiling again which is good.

“I thought we were superior and also we controlled the game and we took our chances very well. Winning is good and I believe we can go on a sequence of picking up points,” he said.

Manica Diamonds coach Luke Masomere felt his boys did enough though they failed to convert their chances.

“I think it was also a game of two powers and I guess we did the best in creating chances in the second half but we didn’t manage to convert even a single chance.

“And we were punished, the other team was much more organized,” he said.

The Mutare based team is using Gibbo as their home ground was deemed unfit by PSL and Masomere feels fatigue is catching up with the Gem Boys performance.

“We travel too much, home ground its 350km and if we combine to and from it will be 700km making us the ones traveling so much.

“We are travelling too much, that’s our other challenge; we are the only ones travelling this season

“Our performance was not good but in football there are many factors which cause poor results.

“First home defeat—away from home, if all goes well we should start using Rusape, its better we switch the home ground,” he said. H-Metro