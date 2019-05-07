Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Dhlakama not impressed

By Fiona Ruzha

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was not impressed by his side’s performance though they beat battling Mushowani 2-1 at Mandava on Saturday.

Rodwell Dhlakama
Chapungu continue with their fine run as they aim to achieve their top four target.

Waru Waru now sits on position six with a game in hand against CAPS United.

Speaking to H-Metro, Dhlakama said they need to work harder so that they continue with their impressive form.

“I am happy that we managed to score the important goals, but I was not impressed with the team’s performance because we were always playing second fiddle to Mushowani.

“I think the boys need to step up a little bit because we do not want this continue.

“Yes, Mushowani is a good side but I am glad that we won eventually,” he said.

Dhlakama also mentioned that they are now looking forward to their next match against Hwange.

“We have already shifted focus and we now look ahead to our match against Hwange.

“Our opponents have been playing well hence we have a lot do during this week training so that we keep on producing better results for our fans especially who have been supporting us in their magnitudes,” he said. H-Metro

