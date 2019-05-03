Billiat honoured in South Africa

Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat’s wonder goal in the Nedbank Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay has received the most votes as the Goal of the Month at the Premiership awards for the month.

The Amakhosi man was honoured together with Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic, who was voted as Coach of the Month following an impressive run.

Billiat’s beautiful goal for Kaizer Chiefs came against Chippa United.

The Warriors midfielder, found himself running in to provide support for the attack, pick-pocketed possession as the ball rolled freely a good 25 metres, or so, away from goal.

He didn’t even need a touch to take control, his instincts ordering him to go for the kill, assuring him it was worth the try from such a distance and propelling him to shoot from range.

Billiat was also voted man-of-the-match and the star dedicated his award to the Chiefs fans, who have endured a disappointing season, and said he hoped they will eventually win the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs will play underdogs TS Galaxy FC in the Nedbank Cup final on May 18 in Durban.

Billiat’s form is crucial for the Warriors cause and his national teammate, George Chigova, has backed the team to do well at the AFCON finals.

Speaking to Kick-Off, the Polokwane City goalie, who is suspended for Zimbabwe’s opener against the Pharaohs, believes the job will be done.

“It’s a fair draw,’’ he said. “It will be tough playing against Egypt considering they will be playing at home.

“Uganda did well during the AFCON qualifiers and we played with the DR Congo in the same group.

“But as I said it’s a fair draw for us and I fancy our chances of going to the next stage of the tournament.

“It’s our main aim. Our aim was to qualify first and so we have qualified. As a team and country we hope to do well and go to the knock-out stages for first time.’’The Herald