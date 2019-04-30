DJ Stavo’s ‘Bad News’ hits SA airwaves

By Nyasha Kada

Popular wheel-spinner DJ Stavo’s new single titled Bad News featuring songbird of the moment Gemma Griffiths continues to make great strides.

The song, which has been on high rotation in the county’s airwaves and dance floors, is set to debut on South African airwaves tonight.

The refreshing song will be played on South Africa’s top radio station 5FM tonight on the Tune In, a “hot” show hosted by Stephanie and Justin Toerien.

DJ Stavo who is currently in the USA on tour said he is happy with the reception the song has got.

“The song has been well received from the day we released it, and for it now be now to be breaking into South Africa space is even better news for me and the country as a whole.

“I want to thank the fans that have been supporting my music and urge them to continuously support as the journey is still a long way to go,” he said.

Dj Stavo who has been away for a month and half touring the US and Canada described his tour as great success.

“It has been a great and learning experience for me and I can sum the tour as great success.

“All show I have been playing at have been packed and the playing for different crowds has been enjoyable.”

DJ Stavo is expected back in the country this Friday. H Metro