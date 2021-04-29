Gemma Griffiths speaks to BBC on race and being a Zimbabwean artist

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Afrofusion artist Gemma Griffiths has revealed that racial issues have not affected her music career because she identifies as ‘Zimbabwean not white’.

Gemma made the revelation during an interview with the BBC reporter Nyasha Michelle after she was asked if she faced any challenges rising as a artist because of her skin color.

“I’ve had the most incredible fan base and support I’m so lucky that people have sort off recognized that ‘white aside I’m a Zimbabwean artist,” said Gemma

The musician who is currently in Kenya working on some musical project with Kenya’s afro-pop band, Sauti Sol was asked if she would give advice to Zimbabwean artists.

“Create multiple streams of income and to focus and put a lot of work on your craft,” she said.

She also added that artists need to avail themselves, “The most important thing is just to show up because some of the biggest things in my career happened because I was there.”

While in Kenya, Gemma recently released the remix to Easy featuring Willis Chimano a member of the Sauti Sol band. The song has so far hit over 102 000 views on YouTube.

The Ndinewe crooner went on to dish out a few tips on how artists could make songs that can be hit songs and this included;

“Focusing on the hook making sure people can sing to it, writing lyrics people can relate to and will not forget. Also spend much time on the instruments because that’s what makes up the song.”

Before rising to stardom in 2019 with Winky D on Mugadern, Gemma was well known for doing cover songs. She did covers of Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya and Winky D’s Musarova BigMan.

Since gaining the spotlight Gemma has not looked back but put in more time into her creative prowess and putting together a string of hits and collaborations. Nehanda Radio