Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Chirambadare remanded in custody over allegations of sexually abusing teenage academy player

54,832

By Nyore Madzianike

Former Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare, was yesterday remanded in custody pending trial on allegations of sexually abusing a teenage boy at his Mufakose soccer academy, after luring him to his house with sweets.

Former Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare
Former Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare

Chirambadare, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, was remanded to May 13 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The 59-year-old, who runs a soccer academy in the high density suburb in Harare, was advised to approach the High Court for bail application. He was not asked to plead to the charges.

Related Articles

Samora tips DeMbare

497

Goals, Goals, Goals – The Best from Zimbabwe

17,636

Stanley “Samora” Chirambadare – The man and his…

640

Picture: When Ezra met Stix and Lodza

502

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that sometime in March this year, the teenage boy visited Chirambadare at his residence along Mukonono Road in Mufakose where he wanted to clean the house in return for sweets.

Dynamos legend Stanley Chirambadare faces allegations of sodomising a 13-year-old boy from his Revival Football Academy
Dynamos legend Stanley Chirambadare faces allegations of sodomising a 13-year-old boy from his Revival Football Academy

The boy used to visit Chirambadare’s place in the company of his friend, but on this day he was alone, according to the State.

After the boy had cleaned the house, Chirambadare allegedly called him inside the house where he said he wanted to give him the sweets. When the boy entered the house, Chirambadare allegedly grabbed him before sexually abusing him.

The former footballer allegedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the attack to anyone. It is alleged that Chirambadare also sexually abused the boy on several other occasions.

The matter came to light when the boy disclosed the matter to his uncle after he started developing some piles. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments