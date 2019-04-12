Sulumani endorses Joe Local’s album

By Kundai Marunya

Dendera musican Sulumani Chimbetu silenced critics as he endorsed his former publicist Joe “Local” Nyamungoma’s second album at a launch held at Red Café Wednesday evening.

The endorsement comes after widespread rumours that there was bad blood between Chimbetu and his former publicist-cum-musician.

Nyamungoma, who released his first album “Mhoroyi Mhoroyi” in 2010, shelved his career to become Chimbetu’s publicist and confidante until he retired over unclear circumstances over a year ago.

This drove rumour mongers into frenzy, purporting that the two were not on talking terms.

Speaking at the well-attended launch of “Kuseri Kwacho” (the flipside), Chimbetu said the event was a special moment for him.

“I am happy to be here witnessing this event. To me this is more of my project, chinhu chedu and it’s not a surprise that I am here.

“We have been together with Joe Local for a long time in showbiz and when he told me of his intentions, I knew that he would come up with something special.

“I am not surprised. I wish him well in his future musical endeavours,” he said.

As a sign of goodwill and faith in Joe Local’s music career, Chimbetu won the album’s auctioning by buying the CD at $1 500.

The event was attended by various musicians, promoters and other stakeholders on the local showbiz among them Sulumani and Allan Chimbetu, Tendai Dembo, Sasha, Sam Dondo and Patson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions.

“Kuseri Kwacho” carries seven tracks namely “Yave”, “Ndarova Smart”, “Peter Ndlovu”, “Makomo”, “Ndafara Chose”, “Kudendera” and “Mhoroyi”.

Nyamungoma thanked people for standing with him at the launch.

“The attendance is amazing. I am happy that people have come to support this project.

Artistes and promoters have come. It is a sign that we are united in the industry.

I am hopeful that the album will make an impact in the market,” said Nyamungoma. The Herald