Sulu back with family, farewell concert

Dendera musician Sulumani “Sulu” Chimbetu has said all is set for his Family and Farewell Show this Sunday at the Electric Quench, formerly known as the Extra Mile Leisure Spot.

According to his management, this is his first family show ever since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown started and he promised to deliver a polished act.

“We are excited to host our first ever family show since February 2020,” said Sulu’s manager Carlton Mparutsa. “When the pandemic hit us, we all had to prioritise life, hence we had to stop all shows and focus on another business to survive.

“With the guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and our Government, we exercised utmost patience to get to where we are now. This show will be one to reignite, rekindle and raise hope again, with thanksgiving.”

Mparutsa said the event will be held under the Covid-19 protocols.

“The show is strictly starting in the afternoon until 8:30pm,” he said. “We are promising a blazing hot show as we also bid our fans farewell before going to South Africa for other shows lined up on October 30 and 31.”

Asked what Sulu has been doing in the past months during the lockdown, Mparutsa said the musician took time to bond with his family and write songs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, somehow we can say that it gave us time to reinvent the wheel, be creative, focus on oneself and of course busy writing songs. We promise to give our fans new material. We have been working on a project and will definitely be released before year end.” The Herald