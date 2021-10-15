Tino Kadewere set for first Lyon start this season in Ligue 1

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe international forward, Tino Kadewere, is in line to make his first start in the French Ligue 1 this season after recovering fully from a recurring leg injury.

The 25-year-old forward is billed to take up his place, in the starting XI when Olympique Lyon host Monaco in a league match tomorrow.

Kadewere has only featured a combined 24 minutes in two games since the season began in August.

Lyon have so far played nine league games with Kadewere, who was one of their star players in his debut Ligue 1 appearance last year, being conspicuous, by his absence.

The lanky forward had just returned from a three-month lay-off, following thigh surgery, when he picked a fresh injury, while on national duty.

He was taken off in agony when Zimbabwe were held to a goalless draw by South Africa in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, last month.

But, he has since recovered and had a cameo role when Lyon hosted Danish outfit Brondby IF in the Europa League two weeks ago, and has been training hard during the international break. “I trained well during the break. I’m happy to be back. I’m very motivated and I feel very good,’’ he told a media conference yesterday,

‘’We have a big run of games. We will try to take as many points as possible. “We need to move up the table. We have to win on Saturday. I want to help the team as much as possible. I am at the coach’s disposal.

‘’I have the chance to play alongside some very great players.

“We worked a lot in front of goal and on the quality of our crosses. We need to be efficient. I have confidence in myself and I want to help the team.

“I want to play as many minutes as possible, I’m ready for that. I want to reach the Champions League.”

Kadewere was left out of the Zimbabwe squad, for the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, because he was yet to regain full fitness.

Lyon coach, Peter Bosz, has given a strong hint Kadewere could start, in the league game, against Monaco tomorrow.

Kadewere was an unused substitute for the team’s last game, a derby match against Saint Etienne, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

But, with the absence of Moussa Dembele, Algerian Islam Slimani and Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, who is set to play in the South American World Cup qualifiers, against Uruguay today, Kadewere could be the man to turn to, for Bosz.

“Dembele will be absent for a few more weeks. Lucas Paqueta won’t be in the squad if he plays tonight.

“The players are playing too much football.

“Money guides football. The players are not being heard, the calendar is much too busy. The pace is hellish.

‘’Next week, we play Prague and then Nice at 1 pm. Two more trips.

“Paqueta was in good shape before the break. We will think about how to do without him. Islam Slimani is absent.

‘’We will see if Tino Kadewere can start. He trained well during the break,” Bosz told Olympique Lyon media. The Herald