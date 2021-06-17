Temba Mliswa warns Sulumani Chimbetu to stay away from politics

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa (independent) has warned musician Sulumani Chimbetu to play far away from politics and stick to what he is good at, which is entertainment.

This comes after a Zanu-PF party-linked youth group was angered by Sulu’s lyrics from his song, Chirwere which seemed to have been condemning the November 2017 coup which saw a transition of power from Robert Mugabe to current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A letter sent to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi by the Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) on June 9 expressed distaste over Sulu’s lyrics and demanded an explanation of what he meant.

In the song Sulu (who is the brand ambassador for the ZPCS) said, “Takatadza… makagadza mambo munaMbudzi varume…” which translates to ‘We failed… you appointed a king/leader in November).

In the Shona tradition it is considered a taboo to engage in cultural ceremonies in November.

Posting on his twitter account Mliswa warned Sulu to stay away from politics and learn from legends such as Oliver Mtukudzi.

In a five part thread quoting the article headlined ‘Sulu’s song angers Zanu-PF’ published by the NewsDay earlier this week, Mliswa said: “Sulu, a great musician in his own right, should learn lessons from the late, great Dr. Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi: not to mix music with politics.

“Tuku stuck to music no matter what and despite many accusations, he remained consistent and was eventually declared a National Hero upon his passing.

“That’s one of the problems with @ZANUPF_Official they think they should own people or are entitled to them. Sulu is a musician and must be allowed the freedom of association, unless of course ZN+ANUPF are willing to give him an exclusive rights contract and pay him accordingly.”

He added that Sulu should just carry on with his music properly without interference from politics because politics will ‘jeopardize’ his following.

“Let Sulu carry on and do his job properly, music is universal and transcends beyond borders, boundaries and political affiliations. Music is for the people to unite and lift the spirits.

“I like Sulu, just stay out of politics as it jeopardises your following. Sulu sang ‘Batai Munhu,’ mnow @ZANUPF_Official makuda kubata Sulu kkkkkkk,” said Mliswa.

Earlier last week Sulu set tongues wagging after his pictures in a ZANU-PF regalia trended on social media. His political affiliation has never been clear as he has been captured with opposition leaders and he also rallied behind Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore when he was imprisoned on politically motivated charges. Nehanda Radio