Olinda threatens to drag Tatelicious to court over cheating, HIV claims

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based socialite Olinda Chapel has threatened to drag Sweden based fellow socialite Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg to court after she went LIVE on Facebook accusing Olinda of being unfaithful to her musician husband Tytan Nkomo.

Tatelicious is alleged to have claimed Olinda keeps sending her rapper ex-boyfriend Stunner money and that Nandi is not Tytan’s daughter but is actually Stunner’s baby.

Tatelicious is also accused of saying Olinda is going around spreading AIDS to people.

In a video Olinda who said she has had enough of Tatelicious’ bullying and will put an end to it and if it means taking each other to court, she will gladly do that.

“Ndoswera ndichi bhurwa inini muma comments ndichindzi I’m always giving people AIDS you went as far as saying kuti Nandi haasi mwana wa Tytan haah mwana wa Stunner. How do you think mbuya va Nandi feels vachindzwa zvinhu zvakadaro,” she said.

She added, “Those vasingazive Tatelicious, She abuses people’s characters … I’m going to put a stop to it… kana zvichireva kuti toendesana kuma courts ngatiendesane kuma courts.”

In a now deleted post Olinda then posted her HIV test results which indicated that she indeed was positive but could not spread the virus.

Her post was later followed with a LIVE Facebook video in which she was crying saying she was tired and Zimbabweans did not deserve her good heart.

“I’m too good for you guys, you don’t deserve me. Right now you are supporting Tatelicious apana cha anokuipai apana cha anokuitirai haan kana kumbo bhadharira kana munhu one school fees, but I’m doing ma international recruitments mu Zimbabwe,” she said.

During the emotional video in which Olinda broke down, she revealed that the abuses she’s been getting from Tatelicious has affected her family including her 21-year-old son.

“I have a 21-year-old son, anoona zvinhu zvese zvakaipa zvinotaurwa pamsoro pa mai vake. My son is affected by what he sees everyday just because of munhu one anongotaura zvaafunga kungotaura paafungira… My son is even afraid to go outside,” said Olinda.

Olinda could not carry on with the Live chat as she could not hold back her tears. ‘I am tired of this,” she cried as she ended the Live.

In her response Tatelicious went Live on Facebook saying she had evidence of what she was talking about and Tytan is the one who first came out telling the whole world that Olinda was HIV positive.

“Ini andiwuye pama live panapa ndichitaura zvinhu zvisina evidence… Takaizivira kupi HIV ya Olinda? Pakaitwa a very candid interview na Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya, Tytan achichema kuti ndaikwiriswa nemukadzi asina kundiudza kuti ndiri pama piritsi eAIDS.

“So totadza here kuti titi iwe waida kuzadza Tytan chirwere iwe?” said Tatelicious.

She also added that she was not scared of being taken to court and she will gladly sing about Olinda’s HIV status in the courtroom.

“Go report ini I got evidence I got V11s of the British lawyer advising your husband… Ndakatomirira ma court orders iwawo umatumidzire ndochinyatsonoimba mu court imomo kuti ‘rino zadza vanhu AIDS’.

Tatelicious then concluded her Live saying she was not a bully but an entertainer. “Iye ndiye ano bhula vanhu ini makambondiona ndichi bhulla munhu? Ndinongo fadza vanhu,” she said.