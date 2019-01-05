Pasuwa in charge of FUZ’s Bulawayo out-contract players camp

By Ricky Zililo

Former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa and ex-Zimbabwe international Agent Sawu will conduct the sixth edition of the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) out-of-contract players’ training camp in Bulawayo.

The six-day programme to be held at the Heath Streak Multi-Sports Centre will run simultaneously with the Harare camp, from Monday, January 7.

FUZ has for the first time opened the training programme to women, with Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda mentoring participants alongside Pasuwa and Sawu.

Ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya, Naison Muchekela and former Mighty Warriors coach Rosemary Mugadza will be in charge of the Harare training.

Thomas Sweswe, FUZ secretary-general called on professional players who are out of contract to register for the annual camp which gives them a platform to showcase their talents in front of premiership coaches, club administrators and scouts.

“This initiative is aimed at giving out of contract players a chance to train, keep fit and exhibit their talent.

“This year we will be having the camp in Harare and Bulawayo running concurrently from January 7 to 12.

“In Harare, we have targeted Ndiraya as head coach, assisted by Mchekela and Mugadza. For Bulawayo, Pasuwa will be the head coach, assisted by Sawu and Sibanda.

“During the camp, players will be offered a comprehensive training and on January 13 there will be a match between Bulawayo and Harare probably in the capital. Coaches from Premiership and First Division clubs as well as scouts or player agents are free to attend the camp and identify talent.

“Besides the players being taken through their paces, we’ve invited physical trainers, administrators, referees and dieticians to talk to the players.

“We will also be giving tips on contract negotiations, contractual obligations, health and hygiene, expectations of referees and people from the media will talk to the players on the face of football from the media’s angle,” said Sweswe.

The former Highlanders, Dynamos and Kaizer Chiefs defender said players contracted to clubs are welcome to attend the plenary sessions that will also tackle drug and alcohol abuse.

There have been concerns that most footballers are succumbing to peer pressure and are abusing substances like ‘bronco’ (BronCleer, a cough syrup), Diazepam and other drugs. The Chronicle.