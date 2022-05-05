Pasuwa extends stay with Malawian top flight side Nyasa Big Bullets

Former Warriors and Dynamos FC coach Callisto Pasuwa has extended his stay with Malawian top flight side Nyasa Big Bullets FC.

The club announced on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean gaffer put pen to paper on a new three year deal set to expire in 2025.

“Nyasa Big Bullets FC is delighted to announce that Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club,” said the club.

“The head coach has signed a three-year deal to remain at the helm of The People’s Team until 2025.”

The contract extension comes at a time when the Great Khali as Pasuwa is nicknamed in local football circles, has propelled Bullets to numerous silverwares since he took over at the helm of the club in 2018.

So far, he has won the club three successive league titles and this season he is on the verge to secure a fourth title on the trot.

Last season he clinched a domestic double winning both the league title and the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Cup, ending Bullet’s four year cup competition drought.

Meanwhile, Pasuwa expressed his delight towards his contract extension with the Malawian three time champions.

“I’m very happy to have extended my contract with Nyasa Big Bullets. It has been very exciting to work with a team like Bullets,” Pasuwa outlined.

He went on to say: “As you know we have a new project that we are working on. I want to see young boys coming in to play senior football with maturity.

“So with the extension of my contract I hope everything will go well along with the technical team that I’m having, we are hoping for the best this year.” Nehanda Radio