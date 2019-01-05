DeMbare, defender ‘part ways’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

One of the most consistent and best performing Dynamos players last season, Phakamani Dube could be on his way out of the troubled Harare giants who are also embroiled in serious boardroom wars.

Dube, a key figure in the heart of the former champions, flighted a teasing post on his Facebook wall which seemed to suggest that he was on his way out.

“To all my friends from the blue family, it was not an easy journey but (through) hard work and faith we managed to excel.

“Hope we meet again wherever we will be playing my guys I will mic (sic) the days we had in that blue house family. May we all have a great coming season,” wrote the dreadlocked player who cut his football teeth at Empumalanga Township in the coal mining town of Hwange.

He was evasive when asked where his next destination could be although a return to Chipangano could not be ruled out.

Hwange are making a return to the Premier Soccer League after a year in the wilderness of Division One football.

Dube becomes the sixth player to part ways with the Harare giants after Denver Mukamba, Marshall Machazane, Peace Makaha, Kingstone Nkhatha and Panashe Mutasa.

Machazane, a Highlanders junior, has since found home across town at Harare City while Mutasa has been snatched by Chicken Inn. The Chronicle .