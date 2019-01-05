Man (22) ‘rapes’ neighbour granny (88)

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 22 year old Gwanda man has been arrested for raping his 88-year-old neighbour after he unlawfully gained entry into her bedroom hut in the middle of the night while she was asleep.

Trust Ncube of Kafusi Village was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing charges of unlawful entry and rape. He was remanded in custody to January 17.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ncube raped the old woman who stays alone on Wednesday at around 4AM.

“Ncube went to the old woman’s home on January 2 at around 4AM where he found her sleeping alone in her bedroom hut. Ncube forcibly opened the door to the woman’s bedroom and gained entry.

“He grabbed the old woman and dragged her out of her bedroom hut and raped her once before running away.

“The old woman fled to her neighbour’s homestead after Ncube had left and narrated what had happened. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube’s arrest,” she said.

In another incident a teenager from Filabusi has appeared in court for sodomising his neighbour’s nine-year-old son.

The accused (17) from Maturuwanga Village who cannot be named for ethical reasons approached the juvenile whom he found herding cattle and threatened to beat him up with a stick before sodomising him.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. The teenager was cautioned and discharged.

In passing his sentence Mr Dzira rebuked the teenager for engaging in immoral behaviour at a young age.

“You are still young and you shouldn’t commit crime at your age. A person of your age shouldn’t engage in such immoral activities. You have by your actions destroyed the future of this boy that you victimised,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the teenager met the boy who is a Grade Four pupil at Shamba Primary School on April 16 at around 4PM while he was alone herding cattle.

The teenager who was holding a stick threatened to use it to beat the juvenile if he did not give in to his demands. He forcibly removed the juvenile’s trousers and pants and went on to sodomise him.

“When the juvenile got home at around 6PM he narrated to his grandmother what the accused person had done to him.

“The matter was reported to the police resulting in the teenager’s arrest,” he said. The Chronicle.