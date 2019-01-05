Pizza Hut proves popular in Bulawayo

American restaurant chain Pizza Hut has opened its doors in Bulawayo and judging by the patronage, it has become the place to be for pizza lovers in the city.

The restaurant, which is at Zonk’izizwe Shopping Centre in Bradfield, has brought international pizza delicacies right to the doorstep of eager foodies.

Maybe Simbisai Nyamupathithu, Pizza Hut Bulawayo representative, said the response from the public has been overwhelming.

“The reception has been very good from people ever since we opened on December 23. Every day, we are busy from the time we open at 10AM to the time we close at 10PM.

“People clearly love the place and the food we serve,” said Nyamupathithu.

She said they have more than 20 flavours of pizza but only three were popular with the city’s residents.

“People mostly order the tropical chicken flavour large pizza or meat lovers and the loaded cheese with chips and bacon. These are the ones that people mostly order during the busy days,” said Nyamupathithu.

Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc and is the largest pizza chain in the United States. The company began operating 58 years ago in

Wichita, Kansas, when two brothers borrowed $600 from their mum to start a pizzeria. What started out as a small venture has become the biggest pizza company in the world and today operates more than 16 000 restaurants in 100 countries serving innovative pizzas, traditional favourites like the signature Pan Pizza.

So far, Zimbabwe has two Pizza Hut branches with the first one having been opened at Sam Levy’s Village in Harare last year. The Chronicle.