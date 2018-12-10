Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ExQ, Asaph rock All Star Party

By Tonderai Zvimba

The annual All Star Party that took place this past Saturday at Club Venus in Bulawayo saw ExQ and Asaph putting up a spectacular show despite the rains which threatened to disrupt the event.

ExQ performs at club Venus in Bulawayo on Saturday
The party, a birthday celebration for four friends from the city, was well attended by the city’s youths. As from 7PM, revellers had already queued, waiting to pay to gain entrance to the plush venue.

To ensure that there was no violence or commotion at the gates, event organisers had called on the services of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security personnel who searched all patrons upon entry. This made walking in and out of the gate pleasant.

Getting people into a party mood were renowned DJs Liz and MTM’s Tamuka who kept the crowd on their feet with a diverse playlist.

Hip Hop musician, Asaph, took to the stage at around 11PM and performed a couple of songs from his album Twenty Five.

When he performed his hit song Mambo, the crowd went into a frenzy and started jumping up and down, screaming and singing along to the track that has been rocking radio stations.

ExQ, the Bhachura hit-maker made his way to the stage an hour after Asaph’s performance. At this point, it was now raining but he braved the rains with his three dancers who captivated the crowd. He performed fan favourites like Tsvigiri, Nzenza, Bhachura, Nhema and Musikanzwa. The Chronicle

