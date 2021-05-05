More details on Tocky Vibes and ExQ copyright dispute… solution ahead

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Tocky Vibes and EXQ are caught up in a copyright dispute over the hit song ‘Wakatemba’ after ExQ allegedly backed down on their gentlemen’s agreement. There is however hope on the horizon that the two popular artists are on the verge of resolving the issues amicably.

Wakatemba, which had accumulated millions of views on YouTube, was pulled down from the streaming platform last week after Tocky Vibes’ camp filed a copyright claim.

Sources say the dispute comes after ExQ allegedly failed to honor up to the agreement made by the two musicians.

The agreement was that the two would collaborate on two songs, the first which was ‘Wakatemba which was credited to ExQ and then after that they would work on another song which was to be credited to Tocky Vibes.

When it was time for ExQ to keep his end of the deal, he did not show up and after multiple failed attempts to convince him and his camp to honor up to the agreement, Tocky’s camp decided to hit them hard with a copyright claim.

Both the official audio and official video of the song have been taken down and do not turn up in search results on YouTube. The song is however still available on Spotify and is credited to ExQ.

Efforts to get a comment from both camps were fruitless as Tocky Vibes management number rang continuously with no response whilst ExQ’s phone went straight to voicemail.

But a source who spoke to Nehanda Radio confirmed that EXQ and Tocky were on the verge of fulfilling the original agreement which would see the copyright claim being revoked. EXQ claims to have been busy with a building project and had committed to other projects. Nehanda Radio