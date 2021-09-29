Support never seen before… Local artists rally behind Nutty O debut album

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

In a rather inspiring development, local artists from various genres united to support Nutty O’s debut album ‘Mustard Seed.’

This comes when most musicians in the country have complained about lack of unity amongst artists.

The narrative is different this time around as almost all influential musicians in the country united to support Nutty O after releasing his first ever album last Friday.

Artists have flooded social media with artwork from Nutty O’s album encouraging their fans to go listen to the album.

Earlier last week Winky D who is not active on social media came out of hiding to endorse the album.

In a video posted on his page he said, “Gaffa Abx yeah man. The seed has been mastered so the yute is pressure free meaning the tier has been punched I want you to (re) member on the 24th of September it’s going to be murder GAFFA!”

More artists have followed suit posting about the album on their pages.

Ghana’s Stonebwoy who is also featured in the album posted a video endorsing the album vibing to the song Success.

The dancehall chanter ended his video saying , “Ability Extension to the world we taking it to em yeah. My yute Nutty O from Zimbabwe. This one is called Mustard Seed look out yeaah.”

Female rapper Kikky BadA$$ Congratulated Nutty O by posting the album art and a caption, “this album slaps well done Nutty O Di Bwoy.”

Zim dancehall star Seh Calaz came through with a plea to support Nutty O for the ‘international standard.’

“He is doing his part, akumhanya me vision yake, haana daka nemunhu so please let’s celebrate izvozvo, kwarikuenda ku international uko he needs support yedu tese as maZimba apa tirivashoma and tine mapato mapato akasiyana,” said Seh Calaz.

Other media personalities who have promoted the album include Kae Chaps, ExQ, radio personality KVG, Plot Mhako, Stewart Nyamayaro and many more.

Meanwhile Nutty O together with ExQ, Tocky Vibes, Sha Sha, Tamy Moyo And Jah Prayzah have been nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Nehanda Radio