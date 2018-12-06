Manhunt for 15 armed robbery gang

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of about 15 armed robbers who attacked a group of miners in Gwanda and fled with mining equipment.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the gang which was armed with a pistol invaded Abacon Mine on Monday at around 1AM, fired some shots in the air and assaulted four miners.

He said the value of the stolen equipment was still to be ascertained.

“We are investigating a case of armed robbery where a gang of about 15 unknown men attacked four miners at Abacon 12 Mine. The gang which was armed with a pistol, knives and logs arrived at the mine at around 1AM and demanded gold.

“They assaulted the four miners with logs and also threatened to shoot them before firing shots in the air. They stole 100kg of carbon column, gem stable trapping gold and gold concentrate and fled from the scene. The value of the stolen equipment is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the miners sustained varying injuries as a result of the attack.

He said the injured were ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to visit any police station near them.

“We have not made any arrests but investigations are underway. We appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of this gang to visit the nearest police station,” he said. The Chronicle