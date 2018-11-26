Ndiraya denies media reports

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya has rubbished social media reports linking him to a coaching job with an unnamed Zambian club.

Sources had suggested that the National Under-23 coach could replace Kelvin Kaindu at Power Dynamos in Lusaka, with the nomadic Zambian mentor taking over the vacant Ngezi Platinum job in Mhondoro.

“Those are all lies. I haven’t spoken to anyone as yet. There is a lot of speculation during this time of the year,” said Ndiraya, who was unceremoniously sacked by Ngezi Platinum five games to the end of the season when his team was just five points behind champions FC Platinum.

His last game in charge was the 0-1 defeat to relegated Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ndiraya has also been linked with a move back to Dynamos, who are presently under the tutelage of caretaker coach Lloyd Chigowe.

The Harare giants survived relegation by a whisker this season.

However, with the Under-23 squad set to begin their Total African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique in March 2019, Ndiraya might choose to concentrate fully on national team duties rather than interchange between club and country. The Chronicle