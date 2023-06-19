Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil US$200 000 luxury team bus, 2023 kit

Ambitious Mhondoro-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday unveiled a new luxury team bus estimated to be worth over US$200 000 as well as their 2023 kit.

The exquisite 47 seater coach has high-speed Wi-Fi, TVs and on board restrooms.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony, the club’s president Takawira Maswiswi said: “A good bus and a good kit are important for our brand. Today (Saturday) marks an important occasion as we take an important step in ensuring that our brand stands out.

“I think a bus is an important feature in the culture of football and it gives us a good strong brand. It makes us feel good so our new bus is a symbol of our commitment to excellence.

“I would like to thank our key sponsors Glenrise for making this possible. We also have a new kit and again a kit is an important aspect of our brand. When playing, players must be comfortable; they must be confident and recognisable. A kit must represent the brand.”

He added: “We are a very ambitious club and would like to take our football to the highest level. We also need to be realistic in terms of the journey we must travel before we can get there.

“In as much as we want to win cups and titles, what is perhaps more important is creating the right environment and supporting the technical team. We are happy with how the team is performing.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars are currently table toppers with 23 points from 12 matches.

Albeit, they are not far from the top five teams that include Highlanders, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Manica Diamonds.

Highlanders are second with 22 points while Chicken Inn and FC Platinum are tied on 21 points but the former is third on a superior goal difference, Manica are on fifth position with 19 points.

Dynamos who are 6th on the table are also close to the summit with 18 points, while 7th and 8th placed Bulawayo Chiefs and CAPS United have 17 points each after the same number of games.