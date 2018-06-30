Thembani’s Bespoke sets new trend

By Tsitsi Ndabambi

In the spirit of trendsetting and making a fashion statement to match the posh lifestyle, the local rich and famous have since discovered the creative hand of talented fashion designer Thembani Mubochwa.

The public eye has since witnessed Jah Prayzah’s new military look which is combined with the modern slim-fit pants. Another notable look is that of businessman Chamu Chiwanza who has also been donning tailor-made suits hand-drafted and tailor-made by Thembani.

“Engaging a personal fashion designer is never a waste of time and resources for a trendsetter who wants to make a fashion or business statement because their craftsmanship will definitely produce a unique fashion piece to suit the person’s taste and frame,” said Thembani.

Bespoke tailoring is a way of life and compared to ready to wear clothes the final garment has a personal attachment to the owner bringing out a certain confidence in them.

To broaden his talent, Thembani has since introduced a Him and Her Collection which television personalities Rumbidzayi Takawira and McDonald Gurira have been spotted wearing.

“What you wear can make a first impression, so it is with these public personalities, they can impact their viewers to follow the latest trend that is why I decided to introduce suits for men and women on the move,” he said.

The lady version of the suits also include tuxedos for high class events with which a matching head scarf, stilettos and earrings can be thrown in to finish the look.

Already his new offer is storming the market as the big spenders knocking his doors to get their own personal garb.

Earning himself the title “Big Five Ambassador” for designing the famous Elephant Dress in a bid to raise awareness to conserve endangered animals, he has set a fashion studio in Harare after moving from Durban South Africa.

Thembani, who keeps a very busy schedule, is always on transit, especially when there are red carpet events for South Africa’s A-list who until now are seeking his services.

His reason for setting ground across the borders was because they understood and had confidence in designers more than in this country, his instincts were proven correct when he made Sifiso Ncwane’s wedding outfit which attracted Lira and Vuyo Mokoena the recent one being that of DJ Sipho Kelani and more at the annual Crown Gospel Awards.

His haute couture has been outstanding on the runway at fashion shows, at the Durban July red carpet, he has been scooping top prizes since his entrance in 2014.

His latest collection is keeping him busy and he now has a vision of creating employment for future tailors and designers under his label. The Herald.