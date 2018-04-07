Ndiraya banks on Fortress Baobab

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, is banking on his team’s good home run ahead of their blockbuster tie against Chicken Inn at Baobab this afternoon. The Mhondoro club have a 100 percent record after four games.

“We are well prepared, I think we had a very gruelling Easter programme which obviously took a lot of energy out of our players,’’ said Ndiraya.

“We started by travelling to Triangle, then we had a home match against Dynamos which was of high intensity and we travelled to Gweru to play Nichrut which had a lot of players with a lot of energy, obviously due to their Division One background. ‘‘But I am glad that we managed to pull through as we managed to collect maximum points and that has really kept us on top of the log. We are facing a Chicken Inn side which is quite a difficult team. They are former champions and, of course, they are now being coached by Joey Antipas, who is having a second chance with the team. That makes them quiet dangerous. They have a lot of experience within their ranks and we are planning with all that in mind.’’

Ndiraya is hopeful wingback Godknows Murwira, who was involved in a freak accident after their game against Nichrut, will pass a late fitness test.

“We are expecting Godknows Murwira to pass a late fitness test after being involved in a freak accident after our match against Nichrut on Monday, otherwise everyone else is available for selection. Most of the Chicken Inn players have a lot of experience but we also have a very good side considering the way we have started this season.

“We expect the good run to continue, so we will take the fight to Chicken Inn. We want to use home advantage and that should push us to get a result. What is important at the end of the day is to get points which I am pretty confident we will,’’ he said. The Herald