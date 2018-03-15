Kapfupi dazzles with new comical skits

Hilarious Epworth-based comedian – Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima has announced his return with rip-roaring skits and collaborations with other artists – as he seeks to regain his lost mojo.

This is no joke!

After trying his luck in music where he appeared to flatter but deceive, Kapfupi is set to hit the heights again in the comical world where he made a name for himself more than a decade ago.

So serious is Manjalima that he has created a Facebook page to showcase his new stuff.

The Facebook page has already attracted nearly 10 000 followers who have had the opportunity of viewing his uploaded skits.

His ever supporting wife, Precious “Mai Nga” Kabriti has been featured in his skits which also include Fellistas “Mai Titi” Maruta among others.

However, Kapfupi has had to fend off imposters within weeks of joining the social media movement.

His comeback has attracted attention with several parody accounts being opened by people claiming to be him.

“Zimbabweans let’s be one and support each other. This is my official page where I will be posting my comedy clips and there is another page rakanzi kapfupi comedy, I am not in any way connected to it, help me report it.

“Let’s work with one spirit Zimbabwe (and let’s) not try and destroy each other . . . if you are reading this and you are the one who opened it please just change the name and do not publish my material there I beg . . . thank you,” said Kapfupi of the parody accounts.

The comedian has also launched a drama called Chigunwe Mukanwa with a cast of only three people.

“I have worked with only three people to cut costs. Previously, I have worked with a number of people but they all back bite me as a result,” he said.

Kapfupi earned his stripes more than a decade ago when he took theatre comedy from Epworth to Harare’s First Street open space where his hilarious skits drew multitudes.

His works attracted the ZBC which screened his dramas on television — announcing the arrival of the humbling comedian who would later venture into music — where he teamed up with his wife and others to record decent songs such as Mai Nga. Daily News