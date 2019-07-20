Radio presenter engages Kapfupi

By Latwell Nyangu

Radio presenter Tafadzwa “Shugeta” Ben has engaged the services of musician-cum comedian Kapfupi to enhance his artistry.

The multi-talented presenter said he has all what it takes to be the best.

“I have many projects underway where I am working with Kapfupi and Bus Stop TV for new skits.

“I also worked with N.B films doing popular comedy season Class yemadofo and currently working with Kapfupi and wife Mai Ngaa doing different skits.

“As a multi-talented artiste before year end I am dropping a new track featuring Roki Josphats, Alick Macheso and Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria,” he said.

Shugeta is currently working at National FM hosting a youthful show called Sowe raMadzibaba Shugeta (MshikaShika).

“I am also a musician since last year I dropped Denga Dzvene, a track l did with Roki and Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria.

“It did fairly well on local radio stations and it was also on the charts.

“I also play drums, congas, shakers, bantoms, tambourine (percussion) and I have played for musicians like Nyasha Timbe, Amos Mahendere among others.

“I have worked with an organisation called Youth Advocates Zimbabwe (YAZ) doing awareness skits on reproductive health care,” he added.

In 2015 Shugeta received First Pack award for best collaboration featuring Tobbie – Ndiri Hondo and was nominated in the Zim hop awards 2017 for best gospel track and best collaboration. HMetro.