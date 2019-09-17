I did not bewitch Marabha – Kapfupi

By Latwell Nyangu

Musician-cum-comedian Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima says he has no hatred against fellow artists amongst them Charles “Marabha’’ Merisi who accused the actor of bewitching him.

Responding to the allegations made on social media by Marabha, Kapfupi said Marabha was a reckless and irresponsible person who blamed his failures on other people.

“Marabha mwana wandakatora, if you want look at this, we started this with Aphiri, Chimutashu, he was not even close.

“We then met them in town pataive necontract kuGramma Records. I am the owner, ndini munyori wazvo ndini mutangi wazvo, that’s why pakanzi Kapfupi, it’s my group, he came to work under me.

“Akazofurirwa nevanhu vandakashanda navo inini, vanga vasina brain dzebasa, vandakasiya vasingazive kuti chii chinonzi basa,” he said.

Kapfupi said there is no way he can argue with his employee.

“I don’t argue with my employee, he just left like what happened to Franco Slomo paakasiya kwaMacheso.

“So zvikuzonzi azoti akaroiwa, how can I bewitch my employee, there is no one who can bewitch his or her employee, but I feel pity for the life he is living now as compared to my life.

“Semuridzi wezvinhu, ndini muridzi wezvinhu, handinetsane nemushandi wangu,” said Kapfupi.

The comedian said Marabha left after being influenced by friends.

“He left because of other people, if you see him now, mutarisei mumuone , kuti akurarama hupenyu hwakanaka here nemafurirwo aakaitwa nevanhu vanofurira kuti munhu aite hurombe panyaya dzeart industry.

“Art industry inopedzisira yaita kunge yehurombe with such influence.

“He went kun’anga kumabhidhiri uko, kuti church iyoyo iite seyagona kurapa marabha, iye ari munhu aita zvinhu zvisina musoro wese, I feel pity for the life he is living.

“I don’t select musicians, I wish to work with any musician, ndikutodawo kusimudzirwawo, nevaimbi vari muno and outside the country.

“An artist is an artist mangwana achava mukuru zvichingoenda zvakadaro and I love everyone in the arts industry,” added Kapfupi.

Asked on how they started, he said:

“We started when we were in Epworth tichiitira mumaraini entertaining people.

“We were with Aphiri, Chimutashu, Young Zebu, in many dramas at Pamupuranga DomboraMwari.

“We then shifted focus yekuenda kutown where Wasu used to operate in First Street and that’s how we started with Aphiri and by that time anamai Matiraburu vanga vasati vavepo.

“We met them in town but when we started I was with Aphiri, Bhasopo, Chimutashu,” said Kapfupi.

The Street Theatre product said he grew up at a farm.

“I grew up at a farm called Mara in Ruwa and singing has always been in me since I was at school before I thought of encompassing it with dramas.

“People started noticing drama since I was acting in First Street before ZBC took us.

“During that time I had music inside me which I wished I could sing and had always wanted to be like Safiriyo Madzikatire, who inspired me.

“Music demands more money that’s why it took us long since taiva tisina mari tiri munaFirst Street.”

Born on October 31 in 1978, Kapfupi said his journey has always been of entertaining.

“When it all started, I enjoyed art since it was something in me, zvekungonakidza vanhu.

“As I was growing up, I discovered that I could earn a living from that, before I went on tv and family were happy.

“My art comes from within haisi yekuedzesera and when I will be acting, I would be like munhu abatwa nemudzimu zvekuti ukatondigumha ndogona kukanganwa zvandinenge ndichiita so it’s in me.

“The spirit comes each time I will be acting sechinhu chakatanga kudhara sekutamba so.

“The time when we were acting in Epworth we would also act in schools in line with the education curriculums.

“Whilst in the streets, we were taken by some companies, and ZBC thereafter we went to Grammar records which then shoot our videos during the time of Ngaavongwe Musakwa and now we are now working with different companies.”

To date, Kapfupi has eight albums to his credit.

“We have also produced a video on Mai Nga song and there are many songs which were not marketed well.

“We are also working on the new project Bvisa Chigunwe Mukanwa which was produced last year.

“On music I have not worked with any band, I just started but I featured on the video of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Kupotsera Dope.

“I have also featured the late Mkoma Tuku on my song Dzimba Dzinonetsa.

“Jah Prayzah featured on my song Madamburo and I also worked with Simon Mutambi, Mostaff, DJ Shugeta.”

He vowed to remain in the industry.

“I am in the industry forever and I wish to reach the levels of all these established artist, like Oliver Mtukudzi, Mapfumo among others.

“I am also expecting to see promoters inviting me.

“Ndisu mapiritsi enyika and people should enjoy our acts.

“Street Theatre haife zvekumhanya, hamheno imi vanhu, zvese acting, music ava mai Nga ndinavo.

“I do everything, zvekuti Kapfupi or Aphiri akapenga handizive, zvinoonekwa nevanoona, the fans see our art,” he said. H-Metro