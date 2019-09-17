Model bashed…. suspects foul play

By Edwin Nhukarume

Waterfalls based model Emma Mhembere, who once made headlines for her controversial outfit at the last Changamire Hip Hop Awards, was bashed by three unknown men last Saturday.

Mhembere, 20, said she suspected foul play as the hooligans who attacked her were only focusing on her face.

“I was attacked by three guys just after leaving home by approximately 7pm last Saturday as I was going out.

“I could not identify the faces of the guys and they only went for my face only as they attacked me.

“At first I thought they wanted to get something from me but they just bashed me concentrating on my face with some objects that I couldn’t identify.

“Though I am suspecting someone behind this I will not mention the name since someone advised me not to take some sort of unnecessary revenge.

“Only God knows and I hope he will do justice,” said Mhembere.

Though she has been wounded badly on her face Mhembere said she is optimistic that she will be back in the modeling industry.

“At the moment I cannot model like this, but nothing is going to hold me back.

“As for now I have relocated to a place that I cannot reveal. I am out of Harare right now.

“I will be back when I am better. I am not that confident with how I look at the moment,” she told H-Metro.

Mhembere is also an outfit designer and she has been featuring on videos of different artistes in the local industry. H-Metro