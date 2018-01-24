Matongorere joins CAPS Utd

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has welcomed the addition of veteran coach Nelson Matongorere into the team’s technical department, saying the move will help the Green Machine in their bid to win trophies this season.

Matongorere, a veteran CAF instructor who is also a holder of a UEFA B coaching certificate, comes in as the technical adviser for Makepekepe.

And Chitembwe knows the depth brought by Matongorere, a former national Under-17, U-20 and U-23 coach, will be handy considering he has been in the trenches for a while.

Chitembwe is the one who recommended the experienced instructor to his superiors as he identified the need for Matongorere’s expertise in his department.

“I recommended Nelson Matongorere to join us. I did that after some serious considerations and massive consultations. I know what he stands for and what he will bring to the team.

“He has the requisite experience and as someone who is still learning, it is obviously exciting to learn from someone who has been there for years.

“He brings in a wealth of experience in the group and we are all happy to have him in our set-up. Together we will be able to do something good,” Chitembwe said.

Interestingly, Chitembwe once played under Matongorere when the giant coach was appointed as the CAPS United’s head coach way back in October 1998, but he (Matongorere) was sacked in January 2000 — 15 months after he had taken over the hot seat from Steve “The Dude” Kwashi.

The sacking at that time came after CAPS United failed to win any silverware since Matongorere’s appointment in October 1998 by the then Shepherd Bwanya-led executive committee following the dismissal of Kwashi who had also been fired because of a string of poor results.

And 18 years later, Matongorere, who is nicknamed “Chef”, has now rekindled his romance with the Green Machine after he was roped into their technical department this week.

CAPS United began their 2018 season preparations at the National Sports Stadium B Arena yesterday with most of those expected to be part and parcel of the team in attendance.

Returnees Oscar Machapa, Chris Mverechena, Dominic Mukandi and former How Mine shot-stopper Munyaradzi Diya took part in yesterday’s session while Method Mwanjali, Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo and Simba Nhivi will only join their teammates next week as they have been given time off.

Forgotten former Kiglon, Shooting Stars and Dynamos utility player Thomas Magorimbo and striker Clive Kawinga also attended yesterday’s workout with the hope of making the grade at the Harare giants.

Chitembwe said his technical staff were out to build a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level.

Makepekepe are eyeing another dance in the CAF Champions League, where they did well last season, reaching the group stages after eliminating Congolese giants TP Mazembe who then went to win the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

“We are trying to build a good team which is capable of playing well at the highest level. We are looking for a formidable unit which can compete for honours. So far I am happy with what I have,” said Chitembwe.

“The guys whom you are seeing here are ones whom I will be working with. I believe they will gel and give us what we are all looking for.”

The 2018 season begins on March 10, with the teams expected to register their players by February 23.

Eighteen teams, like last season, will take part in the championship race with Herentals, Nichrut, Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo Chiefs being the newcomers having been promoted into the top-flight.

The transfer window closes on March 31.

Further, the PSL will hold their annual meeting on March 4 where different issues will be on the agenda including club licensing and crowd management. The Herald