CAPS United gaffer Chitembwe takes blame for team’s poor run

Even though the club has been hit hard by unending financial turmoil resulting in a streak of poor results, struggling giants CAPS United’s head coach Lloyd Chitembwe has taken the blame for the team’s hapless run.

Makepekepe have lost five matches on the trot, their latest defeat came at the weekend to the giant killers Bulawayo Chiefs who beat them 2-0 thanks to goals that came from Farawu Matare and Ghanaian striker Wilson Mensah.

It is looking gloomy for the former Cup Kings because apart from five straight defeats, they have also failed to find the back of the net in all these five matches.

The team’s defeats are agreeably a result of the financial woes that have rocked the club leading to a disastrous campaign.

However, speaking to the media after Sunday’s game Chitembwe said he is responsible for the team’s poor run.

He insisted and refused to blame anyone or anything including the club’s current situation that has made headlines in recent weeks, citing that it has nothing to do with team’s performance.

“I don’t want anyone to apportion the blame to anyone, it is my responsibility. I’m here as a coach to coach the team to perform and get results,” he outlined.

“It is not anything to do with morale or professional football players, it is not about that but it is down to my responsibility.”

Makepekepe are scheduled to face off tricky city rivals Dynamos in their next assignment in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match to be played at the giant National Sports Stadium.

The Harare derby match will pit DeMbare who are second placed on the log table and Makepekepe who are lying just six places above the log anchors WhaWha FC.

Sunday’s defeat to Chiefs saw them drop down the log standings to an unfamiliar 12th position with 17 points after 16 games, one point above the relegation zone.

They have only managed four wins, five draws and seven defeats during this ongoing 2021/22 season.

If the 2016 championship winners lose to DeMbare on Sunday they might find themselves seated at the bottom of the table if teams below them win upcoming games.

The Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani co-owned side might also find themselves nearer to reach their worst losing run in the premier league since 2007.

Makepekepe’s worst losing streak in the premier league was in 2007 between July and August when they lost seven straight matches.